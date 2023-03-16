iBidElectric Launches New Podcast Focused on the Electrical Construction Industry
Los Angeles, CA, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iBidElectric, a leading provider of electrical estimating, training & consulting services, has announced the launch of its new podcast, focused on providing valuable insights and information to the electrical construction industry. The podcast, also called iBidElectric, will be hosted by industry experts and will cover a range of topics related to the electrical construction industry, from estimating, contracting, project management and design to safety and code compliance.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the electrical construction industry is projected to grow 8% from 2019 to 2029, adding nearly 74,000 new jobs. As the industry continues to grow, the need for up-to-date information and best practices becomes increasingly important. The iBidElectric podcast aims to fill this need by offering a platform for industry professionals to share their knowledge and expertise.
"We're thrilled to be launching the iBidElectric podcast," said Jeff Dickerson, CEO of iBidElectric. "Our goal is to create a platform that provides valuable information and insights to professionals in the electrical construction industry. We believe that by sharing our knowledge and experience, we can help others in the industry succeed."
The iBidElectric podcast will feature a range of guests, including industry professionals, project managers, and other experts in the field. Each episode will focus on a specific topic related to electrical construction, such as the latest trends in estimating, best practices for business, project management and tips for growing a small electrical contracting business.
"We want our listeners to come away from each episode feeling like they've learned something new and valuable," said Dickerson. "Our guests are experts in their fields, and we're excited to share their insights with our audience."
The iBidElectric podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. The first episode is scheduled to air on April 1, 2023, with new episodes released every other week.
"We're confident that the iBidElectric podcast will become a go-to resource for professionals in the electrical construction industry," said Dickerson. "We're excited to launch this new platform and look forward to sharing our expertise with our listeners."
About iBidElectric
iBidElectric is a leading provider of electrical estimating, training and consulting, serving clients across the United States. The company's services include electrical cost estimating & budgeting, business development and recruiting. iBidElectric has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the electrical construction industry.
Contact Information
To learn more about the iBidElectric podcast or to schedule an interview with Jeff Dickerson, please contact:
iBidElectric
support@ibidelectric.com
www.ibidelectric.com
(888) 539-2240
