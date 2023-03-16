iBidElectric Launches New Podcast Focused on the Electrical Construction Industry

iBidElectric, a leading provider of electrical estimating, training & consulting services, has announced the launch of its new podcast, focused on providing valuable insights and information to the electrical construction industry. The podcast, also called iBidElectric, will be hosted by industry experts and will cover a range of topics related to the electrical construction industry, from estimating, contracting, project management and design to safety and code compliance.