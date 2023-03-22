Larissa Self’s Newly Released "Savannah" is a Suspenseful Tale Based in the Dangerous and Traumatic Human Trafficking Trade
“Savannah,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Larissa Self, is a compelling sequel that finds a young woman living on borrowed time after an unexpected kidnapping, which leads to a surprising friendship amidst family rivalry.
Paradise, TX, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Savannah”: a shocking fiction that brings awareness to the very real dangers of trafficking. “Savannah” is the creation of published author Larissa Self, a loving wife and mother who has lived in Tripoli, Libya, Lagos, Nigeria, and Aberdeen, Scotland, before returning home to the United States to pursue a degree in electronics.
Self shares, “Angie Nuland had worked a nine-month internship at the British Museum after she graduated from UCLA. Years later, she’s excited to share her experiences with her daughters Savannah and Macy and her husband, Rick. The Nulands’ travel plans include a five-day trip to France before heading to the United Kingdom. On their last night in Paris, an innocent mishap with their youngest daughter initiates a devastating chain of events that changes the family’s life forever.
“Five years have passed, and Savannah’s fate comes to light. After years of grooming, she is auctioned to a Middle Eastern man who then gives her as a gift to Ali, his youngest of three sons. Aware of the brothers’ heinous treatment toward the women owned by them, Savannah anticipates her death and even welcomes it, if only to end her suffering. That is, until she meets Ali’s younger sister, Faizal. A bond between the two young women is formed, giving Savannah a reason to live. However, the rift between Ali and his brother, Omari, is heightened when Savannah’s beauty is unveiled. Jealousy, rage, and family honor put Savannah’s life on borrowed time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa Self’s new book is the exciting second installment to the author’s series, Open Your Eyes.
Self delivers again within the pages of this action-packed tale of dangerous foes and shocking twists of fate as she continues to prove her lifelong passion for crafting worthwhile stories.
Consumers can purchase “Savannah” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Savannah,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Self shares, “Angie Nuland had worked a nine-month internship at the British Museum after she graduated from UCLA. Years later, she’s excited to share her experiences with her daughters Savannah and Macy and her husband, Rick. The Nulands’ travel plans include a five-day trip to France before heading to the United Kingdom. On their last night in Paris, an innocent mishap with their youngest daughter initiates a devastating chain of events that changes the family’s life forever.
“Five years have passed, and Savannah’s fate comes to light. After years of grooming, she is auctioned to a Middle Eastern man who then gives her as a gift to Ali, his youngest of three sons. Aware of the brothers’ heinous treatment toward the women owned by them, Savannah anticipates her death and even welcomes it, if only to end her suffering. That is, until she meets Ali’s younger sister, Faizal. A bond between the two young women is formed, giving Savannah a reason to live. However, the rift between Ali and his brother, Omari, is heightened when Savannah’s beauty is unveiled. Jealousy, rage, and family honor put Savannah’s life on borrowed time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa Self’s new book is the exciting second installment to the author’s series, Open Your Eyes.
Self delivers again within the pages of this action-packed tale of dangerous foes and shocking twists of fate as she continues to prove her lifelong passion for crafting worthwhile stories.
Consumers can purchase “Savannah” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Savannah,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories