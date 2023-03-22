Doug Norgren and Barb Lund’s Newly Released “KISS SPIRIT” is a Helpful Companion for Anyone Working the Steps Toward Sobriety and Healing
“KISS SPIRIT,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Doug Norgren and Barb Lund, is an encouraging and deeply personal message of hope for readers working toward breaking the cycle of substance abuse. Spirituality and sanity simplified being the key.
Duluth, MN, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “KISS SPIRIT”: a potent reminder of the need to keep the faith and allow a bit of humor to lighten a challenging experience. “KISS SPIRIT” is the creation of published authors, Doug Norgren and Barb Lund.
Norgren and Lund share, “KISS SPIRIT is an inspirational book filled with HOPE and GRATITUDE. The book is mind-expanding and very practical. Tidbits and golden nuggets can be found throughout. A lip-lock here and a smooch there.
The twelve STEPS are the heartbeat of KISS SPIRIT. They make for a fabulous attitude adjustment. Fun acronyms and humor are embedded in KISS SPIRIT.
This book shows that the twelve steps make for a great foundation for a saner, less chaotic, drama-free life and are an extraordinary design for living in an insane world. The twelve steps are the blueprint for a saner life. After all many, many, many support groups worldwide utilize the twelve steps in their recoveries to sanity. Incidentally, a support group is not necessary to incorporate the twelve steps into your life. Some of them you may even be living with right now. KISS SPIRIT softens up the twelve steps via simplification.
This book has many helpful hints for all who want more sanity in their lives. Techniques, slogans, and simple suggestions can pave their way. Mind-food nourishment for a personal recovery to sanity, KISS SPIRIT shines a light on the fact that our sanity depends on our spirituality and that spirituality doesn’t need to be a scary thing for some. A wider sphere of spirituality does do wonders. Spirituality does pop us in the nose wherever we go and whatever we do. Spirituality is ingrained in all we do. Our choice of spirits does determine our sanity or lack thereof.
KISS SPIRIT is a quick read, packed with a whole lotta payoff. The payoff is more sanity and spiritual enhancement, one page after another.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doug Norgren and Barb Lund’s new book will challenge and empower readers in their work toward reaching and maintaining sobriety.
Norgren and Lund share in hope of providing helpful insight through personal experience and observation to bring lasting health to those in need.
Consumers can purchase “KISS SPIRIT” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “KISS SPIRIT,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
