Author Tammy M. Shoemate’s New Book, "Turkey Quirky Jokes," is a Joke Book from a Grandmother to Her Grandchildren
Recent release “Turkey Quirky Jokes,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tammy M. Shoemate, is a joke book ready for all ages.
Custer, MI, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tammy M. Shoemate, a nurse who believes that laughter is truly the best medicine, has completed her new book, “Turkey Quirky Jokes”: a raucous collection of jokes, starring a wonderful grandmother turkey and the humorous jokes she spreads to anyone within ear shot to enjoy and laugh and just generally improve their day.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tammy M. Shoemate’s boisterous collection is assured to fix the grumpiest of moods, aid the worst of pains, and best of all with the collection in the back of the book, can be shared by those within your home and to anyone within distance of a mailbox so that the humor is always shared.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase “Turkey Quirky Jokes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
