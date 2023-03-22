Donovan Hylton’s New Book, “Speak It Into Being,” is the Fascinating Tale of a Cancer-Stricken Man Who is Miraculously Healed After Coming Into Contact with a Zone of God

Recent release “Speak It Into Being,” from Page Publishing author Donovan Hylton, follows Cardington, an average man who gets the heartbreaking news that he has colon cancer. He takes a trip to the Blue Mountains to bring him peace and clarity, but the mysterious forces of the mountains raise more questions than he had before.