Donovan Hylton’s New Book, “Speak It Into Being,” is the Fascinating Tale of a Cancer-Stricken Man Who is Miraculously Healed After Coming Into Contact with a Zone of God
Recent release “Speak It Into Being,” from Page Publishing author Donovan Hylton, follows Cardington, an average man who gets the heartbreaking news that he has colon cancer. He takes a trip to the Blue Mountains to bring him peace and clarity, but the mysterious forces of the mountains raise more questions than he had before.
New York, NY, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donovan Hylton, a public health inspector in the Parish of St. Ann, Jamaica, has completed his new book, “Speak It Into Being”: a gripping and compelling story of the ripple effect God’s miracles can have.
“Words are powerful tools to make or break a person or a nation,” writes Hylton. “In the presence of people and especially in the presence of God, it is important to be specific in your deliverance/utterance because whatever you say could be made real. Cardington can attest to this, but there are ancient forces that seek to control individuals whose desires and expressions could have an everlasting impact on the direction and purpose of world affairs.”
Published by Page Publishing, Donovan Hylton’s astounding tale tells the story of Cardington, a man recently diagnosed with colon cancer. He decides to go on a trip up into the Blue Mountains as a way to cope with his diagnosis. As he ventures into the wilderness a short while, he comes across a peaceful cabin. Inside is Johnathan, a boxer who has been missing for over two months, though Johnathan fully believes he has only been in the cabin for two days. Cardington is puzzled by this, and his confusion only grows when he finds out the situation he is in. Although he thought he had been in the mountains for only a few hours he realized he had been away from his family for more than a day.
When he returns to society, Cardington’s doctor is amazed to find that he is cancer-free. Cardington feels moved to serve the Lord in light of his recent luck and takes counsel from his local Reverend. His Reverend is shocked by Cardington’s experience in the time-warping mountains. He reports this occurrence to Bishop Michael Seymour, who believes it was a phenomenon called “Zone De Dieu,” meaning “Zone Of God.” Word of a newly discovered “Zone De Dieu” starts to travel, and Cardington’s life will never be the same.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Speak It Into Being” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
