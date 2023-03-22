Davon Roberts’s New Book, "Buried Alive," is a Moving Autobiography Following an Inmate Currently Awaiting the Results of His Appeal as He Fights Against a Corrupt System
Recent release “Buried Alive: A corrupt judicial system, fake friends, deceit, the trial… This is Davon’s story coming from the streets of Baltimore City,” from Page Publishing author Davon Roberts is a potent testimony to America’s systemic incarceration problem. Sentenced to life in prison for an accident, Roberts shares his story of survival in a crooked society.
Jessup, MD, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Davon Roberts, an author currently serving an eighty-year prison sentence, has completed his new book, “Buried Alive: A corrupt judicial system, fake friends, deceit, the trial… This is Davon’s story coming from the streets of Baltimore City”: a gripping and compelling story of one man trying to survive in a system that’s actively working against him.
“I decided to write this autobiography a few days after my prison sentence,” says Davon Roberts. “One morning I just woke up and could not believe all of the things that occurred in a ninety-day time frame. I was so lost, hurt, and emotionally drained from my trial to the guilty finding, then the lies and deceit from so-called friends and family that I had to get it out. Instead of lashing out in a negative way toward COs (correctional officers) or other inmates, I wrote my thoughts and feelings down on paper.”
Published by Page Publishing, Davon Roberts’s emotional tale chronicles his life up until his recent eighty-year prison sentence. Roberts was born in a small urban neighborhood in South Baltimore called Cherry Hill to a young mother and an absent father. His youth was filled with family and a large, loving community until Roberts picked up a habit for running away. He was sent to several group homes by the Department of Social Services and got his first taste of life in the judicial system. During his time in one such home, his grandma passed away, forever changing him. Roberts was extremely close to her, and he found himself growing cold and harsh without her influence in his life.
Years passed, and Davon Roberts married his teenage sweetheart. He tried fervently to remain loyal to his wife and child, but he was much more loyal to the streets. Roberts became caught up in drug charges and spent 9 years in prison after being convicted in a bank robbery and was released in 2017. In 2019, Roberts accidentally shot his girlfriend in front of a witness. The shooting was not fatal, and his girlfriend testified in court that it was accidental. However, the witness was a Caucasian woman, and she testified that he also attempted to shoot her. The jury was majority Caucasian, and Roberts was sentenced to eighty years in prison. Davon Roberts urges readers to hear out his side of the story, living as a black man in America and being disenfranchised by a corrupt system meant to put him and his peers down.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Buried Alive: A corrupt judicial system, fake friends, deceit, the trial… This is Davon’s story coming from the streets of Baltimore City” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
