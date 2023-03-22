Davon Roberts’s New Book, "Buried Alive," is a Moving Autobiography Following an Inmate Currently Awaiting the Results of His Appeal as He Fights Against a Corrupt System

Recent release “Buried Alive: A corrupt judicial system, fake friends, deceit, the trial… This is Davon’s story coming from the streets of Baltimore City,” from Page Publishing author Davon Roberts is a potent testimony to America’s systemic incarceration problem. Sentenced to life in prison for an accident, Roberts shares his story of survival in a crooked society.