Author CJ Santon’s New Book, “The Nine: Anker,” is Set in a World of Adventure Where Nine Friends Fight to Save the Planet from Environmental Destruction and War
Recent release “The Nine: Anker,” from Newman Springs Publishing author CJ Santon, is the story of nine friends who pool their collective brilliance and influence to take on the financial and arms manufacturing cabals ruining Earth’s biodiversity with their greed. With the help of their somewhat unusual alien friends, they just might be able to prevent an all-destroying world war.
New York, NY, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author CJ Santon has completed his new book, “The Nine: Anker”: the first in a planned series of ten, that draw influence from Santon’s unique experiences and worldview. At eighty-four, Santon’s story is a true inspiration for everyone. His determination and dedication to his crafts, first as a shipbuilder and now as an author are a reminder to his readers that now is the time to take the leap and follow their dreams.
Santon's writing style encompasses true history and some science fiction inspired by his own adventurous life experiences from all over the world. His books not only entertain readers by offering insight into other fascinating life stories, but also by giving some good advice on ways of how to live and face the major problems that are fast approaching.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Santon’s thought-provoking tales revolve around nine group members who in benign obscurity manage to acquire control of some of the world’s largest companies. They use their vast accumulated wealth and power to gather the planet’s giant holdings of ruined rainforest and farmlands, nurturing them back to health. But more importantly, they create thousands of centers to feed and educate starving underprivileged children and young, shaping them into leaders in a new respectful, eco-friendly and humane world.
In this book, readers are introduced to The Nine’s chosen leader, Anker Banner-Brahe. Here you will also meet Jason, the giant Danish-speaking islander from St. Thomas, who will change Anker’s life by bringing an inheritance he cannot refuse. Readers are introduced to the initial three members of The Nine including English Lord James Bythesea, the Chinese genius Jimmy Huang, the giant Ainu ninja warrior Pony. Also, from the island of Hokkaido, you will meet the lethal Ninjutsu sensei Ishi, who becomes an important influence on the nine young friends.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
