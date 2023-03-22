Author CJ Santon’s New Book, “The Nine: Anker,” is Set in a World of Adventure Where Nine Friends Fight to Save the Planet from Environmental Destruction and War

Recent release “The Nine: Anker,” from Newman Springs Publishing author CJ Santon, is the story of nine friends who pool their collective brilliance and influence to take on the financial and arms manufacturing cabals ruining Earth’s biodiversity with their greed. With the help of their somewhat unusual alien friends, they just might be able to prevent an all-destroying world war.