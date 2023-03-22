Author Chelsea Brown’s New Book, "Paging Dr. Daddy," Follows a Young Girl Who Needs Her Dad to Help Save Her Dearest Friend After Discovering Him Injured One Day
Recent release “Paging Dr. Daddy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chelsea Brown, is a charming story of a young girl who finds her best friend, Brian, a stuffed bear, has been injured. Unsure of what to do, she asks her dad for help, and he springs to action to do all he can and help Brian recover.
New York, NY, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chelsea Brown, who has worked as a preschool teacher for exceptionally challenged children and currently works making home visits to children who are developmentally delayed, has completed her new book, “Paging Dr. Daddy”: a delightful tale that centers around a young girl who calls upon her dad to help fix her stuffed bear when he’s found hurt one day and missing an ear.
“Chelsea was having the best day with her daddy until they came home and found her favorite stuffed animal on the floor missing an ear,” writes Brown. “How did this happen? She was so sad because she would never find another Brian. What was she to do? Could Dr. Daddy come to the rescue?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chelsea Brown’s adorable tale is inspired by a real-life story that the author experienced when she was four years old. As readers follow along with “Paging Dr. Daddy,” they’ll experience an enthralling tale that is sure to capture their hearts and minds as they read of Dr. Daddy’s heroic efforts to save the day and want to revisit Brown’s tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Paging Dr. Daddy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Chelsea was having the best day with her daddy until they came home and found her favorite stuffed animal on the floor missing an ear,” writes Brown. “How did this happen? She was so sad because she would never find another Brian. What was she to do? Could Dr. Daddy come to the rescue?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chelsea Brown’s adorable tale is inspired by a real-life story that the author experienced when she was four years old. As readers follow along with “Paging Dr. Daddy,” they’ll experience an enthralling tale that is sure to capture their hearts and minds as they read of Dr. Daddy’s heroic efforts to save the day and want to revisit Brown’s tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Paging Dr. Daddy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories