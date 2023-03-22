Author Chelsea Brown’s New Book, "Paging Dr. Daddy," Follows a Young Girl Who Needs Her Dad to Help Save Her Dearest Friend After Discovering Him Injured One Day

Recent release “Paging Dr. Daddy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chelsea Brown, is a charming story of a young girl who finds her best friend, Brian, a stuffed bear, has been injured. Unsure of what to do, she asks her dad for help, and he springs to action to do all he can and help Brian recover.