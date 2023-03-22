Debra D. Greer’s New Book, “A Woman in Need Breaking Free from Generational Curses and Witchcraft,” Reveals How the Author Came to Know Christ and Free Herself of Sin
Lansing, MI, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Debra D. Greer, a switchboard operator at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, has completed her most recent book, “A Woman in Need Breaking Free from Generational Curses and Witchcraft”: a stirring tale of the author’s journey to discover Christ and break away from the cycle of sin that had pervaded her family tree and her life.
“Without being aware, the world unknowingly and ignorant to the fact that families can be under generational curses,” writes Greer. “Many may not believe or understand generational curses, witchcraft, spell, hex, and jinx; these detestable dark energies. Demonic forces without body are all around us in the unseen spiritual world. If our eyes were open to these detestable forces, that can work against your life, people would live in total fear or skepticism. I’m a living proof that dark energy can enter your life by forces unknown to you. These dark forces are used to manipulate, intimidate, and dominate your life by the devil’s puppets, the name I’ve given to those who use black magic on any level.
“Some take part in such practice—studying sorcery, incantations, and spells for many years, hoping to gain knowledge and power and to take control over the life of others. Witchcraft practice and belief can be pass down from generation to generation, either by culture means or blood ties. These wicked schemers are ruthless, showing no pity or compassion as long as the outcome is favorable for the evil-doer. People who practice witchcraft, voodoo, sorcery, charismatic witchcraft, and black magic all derive from the same source of evil. The main purpose is to control you, harm you, or eventually kill you if necessary. These devil’s puppets have a dark-seeded core inside of them to be drawn into the devil’s playground.
“Some devotee are born into blood ties, and the family have an obligation to fulfill before Satan, master of evil. Just having a fascination with the occult supernatural power and beliefs is a snare of the devil. Black magic. The devil’s playground is here to fool mankind. That Satan and his kingdom does not exist. That he is a fictional character we read about in books, folklore tales, or a ghastly sinister creature burning in hell. As human beings, we fail to recognize that Satan is a concealer of all truth; a master of deceit and lies…”
Published by Fulton Books, Debra D. Greer’s book began when the author started to question her life and her family history when faced with continuous nightmares at the age of nine. Feeling as if an evil force was following her, Greer called out for Christ, and thus her life was forever changed as she stepped into the light of the Lord. Now free of the darkness, Greer shares her story to bring awareness to others of the dangerous powers that attempt to ensnare one’s soul each and every day and to warn them to remain vigilant and steadfast in faith.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Woman in Need Breaking Free from Generational Curses and Witchcraft” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
