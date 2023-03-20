Trevor Stonecypher’s Newly Released "The Very Nervous Knight" is a Charming Tale of an Unexpected Lesson of Acceptance and Trust
“The Very Nervous Knight,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trevor Stonecypher, is a sweet story of a daring princess and a nervous guardian on a journey through unknown lands.
Russell Springs, KY, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Very Nervous Knight”: a lighthearted and enjoyable juvenile fiction. “The Very Nervous Knight” is the creation of published author Trevor Stonecypher, a dedicated husband with a passion for God’s creation.
Stonecypher summarizes his book with a small poem:
“In a land of ever-flowing streams,
where sunlight falls with golden beams,
there lives a knight in the kingdom of frogs,
Sir Hoppity of the castle Log.
“He must now leave upon his quest,
and with him comes the sweet princess.
Down bendy roads with shadowed bends,
will they ever make it back again?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trevor Stonecypher’s new book will delight and entertain as readers fall into the happy rhythm of a lyrical tale.
Stonecypher shares in hopes of bringing joy to young imaginations through a unique celebration of God’s creatures.
Consumers can purchase “The Very Nervous Knight” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Very Nervous Knight,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stonecypher summarizes his book with a small poem:
“In a land of ever-flowing streams,
where sunlight falls with golden beams,
there lives a knight in the kingdom of frogs,
Sir Hoppity of the castle Log.
“He must now leave upon his quest,
and with him comes the sweet princess.
Down bendy roads with shadowed bends,
will they ever make it back again?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trevor Stonecypher’s new book will delight and entertain as readers fall into the happy rhythm of a lyrical tale.
Stonecypher shares in hopes of bringing joy to young imaginations through a unique celebration of God’s creatures.
Consumers can purchase “The Very Nervous Knight” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Very Nervous Knight,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories