Bruce Johnson’s Newly Released “The Teddy Bear That Slept Through Christmas” is a Heartwarming Story of a Christmas to Remember
“The Teddy Bear That Slept Through Christmas,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Johnson, is an emotionally charged tale that will tug at the heartstrings as a sweet story of childhood hope unfolds.
Reno, NV, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Teddy Bear That Slept Through Christmas”: a fresh and engaging Christmas tale. “The Teddy Bear That Slept Through Christmas” is the creation of published author Bruce Johnson (credentials and information from ATA).
Johnson shares, “Can a teddy bear really change your life?
“For Brian, his life would never be the same since Teddy arrived that Christmas season in 1945. Through an elf’s mistake in the toy room at Santa’s workshop at the North Pole, Brian would learn the real meaning of Christmas from a golden brown Model No. 6 with a yellow ribbon.
“You will see how Santa’s elves work the toy line and how Santa’s magic can be used to make things right.
“Enjoy Brian’s adventure with Teddy right up to the joyous ending, but be sure to have a tissue ready because 'happy tears' are guaranteed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Johnson’s new book takes readers into the heart of a young boy’s wishes as a surprising and touching story takes shape.
Johnson blends the imagination of a young child with a heartfelt message of the Christmas spirit within the pages of this engaging juvenile fiction.
Consumers can purchase “The Teddy Bear That Slept Through Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Teddy Bear That Slept Through Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
