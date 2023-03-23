Rebecca Gilfoy’s Newly Released “A Mama at Last: Snowball Learns Patience” is a Sweet Story of a Hopeful Mother Hen Learning to be Patient
“A Mama at Last: Snowball Learns Patience,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Gilfoy, is a delightfully warmhearted children’s story that offers an important message about the value patience holds.
Forestdale, MA, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Mama at Last: Snowball Learns Patience”: a charming children’s work that celebrates the joy of new life. “A Mama at Last: Snowball Learns Patience” is the creation of published author Rebecca Gilfoy, a dedicated wife and small farm owner.
Gilfoy shares, “Based on real animals that live at Backyard Blessings Farm on Cape Cod, A Mama at Last is a story about learning patience. Snowball, the silkie chicken, wanted to be a mother for so long but her eggs never seem to hatch. Her sisters try to encourage her to be patient. Just when she is ready to give up, her eggs start to crack! Snowball learns a valuable lesson that patience pays off!
“If we teach our children & grandchildren to be kind to animals, they will grow up to be kinder adults.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Gilfoy’s new book features enjoyable artwork crafted by David Burke.
Gilfoy presents the first installment to her planned series, Backyard Blessings Farm, within the pages of this fun and engaging children’s work.
Consumers can purchase “A Mama at Last: Snowball Learns Patience” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Mama at Last: Snowball Learns Patience,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
