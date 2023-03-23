Jacqueline King’s Newly Released “From the Mouth of Babes” is a Moving Collection of Personal Testimonies and Reflections
“From the Mouth of Babes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline King, is an inspiring collection of writings regarding a variety of relevant themes that will resonate with upcoming generations no matter where they are from.
Deltona, FL, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “From the Mouth of Babes”: a potent look into the true-life experiences of today’s youth. “From the Mouth of Babes” is the creation of published author Jacqueline King, who was born in Antigua, West Indies, and migrated to Montserrat when she was a little girl. There she spent the next twenty-three years before moving to the United States in 1987. She has lived in the USA ever since. She and her husband Cedric share nine children, four of which are adopted, and over a dozen grandchildren. She loves to write, cook, travel, and build things.
King shares, “For generations, young people have struggled with their identity, who they are, what they will become, and where life will take them. Not much has changed. In fact, the struggle has intensified. Our youth are in search of answers and solutions, and while they may be bombarded with social media, music, video games, and keeping up with the constant changes in society, their desire for truth has not waned. It has, in fact, escalated to the point of desperation for most of them.
“No one desires to be lost. Everyone wants to succeed and be wholesome individuals; it’s innate. This book of writings by youth like yourselves is designed to shed some light on your path to finding hope and peace as well as discovering that you can be a whole person despite the challenges you face. There is no judgment—only real-life experiences shared by others who are walking the same path as you.
There are quotes, prayers, and guidelines based on biblical principles to help you navigate through this maze we call life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline King’s new book will challenge and empower juvenile readers as they consider the impactful messages within.
Consumers can purchase “From the Mouth of Babes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Mouth of Babes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
