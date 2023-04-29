Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases New G.W. Mullins Novel "The Convergence Book 0 Mass Destruction"
Light Of The Moon Publishing is releasing the new Sci-Fi/Fantasy Postapocalyptic novel, “The Convergence Book 0 Mass Destruction” by author G.W. Mullins. This book is the first of a multi- book crossover series.
New York, NY, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best-Selling author, G.W. Mullins, enters a new writing genre with “The Convergence” series. In the year 2029, the third world war will begin. After the global population is pushed to the brink of insanity from the recent pandemic, they plunge into hatred and violence. With the space race to colonize the moon, man seeks a refuge from the insanity, and the impending environmental destruction brought on by decades of pollution.
In the worldwide confusion, the inevitable happens, when a single nuclear warhead is fired by the command of an insane dictator. Nuclear retaliations are sent forward, ending in a destruction of the Earth's moon. The end of mankind as we know will begin. Human civilization is cast in ruin. A strange new world rises from the old; a world of mutation, super science, and magic. Witness the Convergence. The countdown begins now.
"The Convergence Book 0 Mass Destruction" is available in Hardback Book ISBN 978-1-958221-09-9, Paperback ISBN: 978-1-958221-08-2 and Kindle eBook: ASIN: B0BYPBJTN2. All print book formats can be found at great book sellers such as Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com Barnes and Noble, Nook, Books-A-Million, Powell’s City of Books and many more locations world-wide.
For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins' web site at https://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books.
G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for more than 13 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.
Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book - Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”
He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books "From The Dead Of Night," including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.” His most recent work includes the series “Rise Of The Snow Queen” featuring “The Polar Bear King,” “The War Of The Witches,” and “The Story Of Kai And Gerda.” Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, “Rise of the Dark-lighter Book One Dark Awakening” and the “Dream Walker” Book Series featuring “Enter the Sandman” & “Wide Awake In Dream Land.” Among his other releases are “Messages from The Other Side” (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead.
