Free Training from the Tax Lien Lady – Tax Lien Investing 3-Day Challenge
East Stroudsburg, PA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com® is hosting a “Get Your First (or Next) Tax Lien or Tax Deed 3-Day Challenge March 20-22, 2023.
Many investors are looking for alternative investments that give higher returns than bank CDs. They also want to put their money somewhere safer than the stock market. Tax Lien Investing may be just the alternative investment they need.
New tax lien investors are faced with certain challenges, such as…
· Knowing the difference between tax liens, tax deeds, and redeemable tax deeds and what happens in each state
· Discovering when and where these tax sales happen
· Finding out the rules and procedures that need to be followed in order to be successful
· Choosing the right properties to bid on and knowing how much to bid in order to make a profit.
“The problem is that there is no one size fits all solution to the problem of where to invest. The best place for you to invest depends on where you live, what your investment goals are, how much money you want to invest, and how much time you have. The best place for me to invest might not be the best place for you to invest,” states Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com®.
On day 1 of the challenge, Joanne will talk about strategies that work in today’s market, and the difference between a tax lien, a tax deed, and a redeemable tax deed. After the first day, it will be known if one of these vehicles for investing is the right place to be.
“Finding, Registering, and Bidding, that’s what this challenge is all about,” adds Joanne.
Day 1 is about finding the right place to invest for each individual. Day 2 is about registering to bid at a tax sale. And Day 3 is about how to bid in order to have a better chance of success.
The challenge includes 3 days of live training for 30 minutes each day at 12 pm Eastern time from Monday, March 20 through Wednesday, March 22, along with resource materials taken directly from some of TaxLienLady’s® courses.
Sign up for the live training for free at http://taxlienlady.com/3-day-challenge.
Note: The live training is free for all to attend live, but lifetime access to all the recordings and special Q & A sessions following each training will only be made available to those who purchase VIP access for only $47 for all 3 days. More information is available when enrolling in the free challenge at https://taxlienlady.com/book/5-day-challenge.
Contact
Joanne Musa
1-908-391-3277
http://www.taxlienlady.com
http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/
