Homeless Health Care Los Angeles Presents The Oxygen Project
HHCLA is excited to announce the launch of The Oxygen Project, addressing the increasing number of fentanyl and other opiate related overdoses in Skid Row. Over the last three decades, HHCLA’s work has always been forward thinking, and The Oxygen Project is the latest innovation in the harm reduction movement.
Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Opiate overdose is a respiratory emergency, and the administration of concentrated oxygen is an invaluable tool in overdose prevention and response. The administration of oxygen can rapidly reverse this process by restoring the body’s oxygen saturation to optimal levels – often within seconds. In effect, the responder becomes the lungs of the person overdosing and breathes for them until they are able to breathe on their own.
Equipped with oxygen and customized golf carts, HHCLA’s highly trained outreach team will have the ability to quickly navigate the streets of DTLA and administer this life saving care. They ask that you join them and support The Oxygen Project where you, along with HHCLA responders, can save lives together, one breath at a time.
Contact
Homeless Health Care Los Angeles
Stephany Campos
213-381-0539
www.hhcla.org
Stephany Campos
213-381-0539
www.hhcla.org
