Axiomtek Debut Next-Level Edge AI Systems Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Platform – AIE900A-AO and AIE100A-ONX at Embedded World 2023
Axiomtek showcases two new edge computing systems built around the Nvidia Jetson Orin Platform for autonomous applications.
City of Industry, CA, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- At the Embedded World 2023, Axiomtek will introduce AIE900A-AO powered by the new NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX system-on-module (SOM) and AIE100A-ONX powered by the new NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX SOM. Making greater strides for AI-powered robots, drones, intelligent video analytics applications, and more, Axiomtek will also be demonstrating the capabilities of the new AIE900A-AO and AIE100A-ONX at Embedded World 2023 Hall 1, Booth 1-330 in Nuremberg, Germany from March 14-16.
Axiomtek’s AIE900A-AO and AIE100A-ONX are both powered by the new NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules. The AIE900A-AO is a superior edge AI computing system that comes with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform, which features an Arm® Cortex®-A78AE v8.2 64-bit CPU delivering up to 200 TOPS of AI performance and integrates an advanced 1,792-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 56 Tensor Cores. Supporting 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity via the M.2 slots also makes the AIE900A-AO perfect for next-gen robotics.
The ultra-compact AIE100A-ONX is equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module that features a powerful 8-core/6-core ARM Cortex A78AE processor delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance and integrates an advanced 1,024-core NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU with 32 Tensor Cores. An optional waterproof IP42-rated cover kit is designed for strengthening the protection of semi-outdoor environments. These two next-level AI systems both have PoE ports and LAN ports for LiDAR, IP cameras, and more vision navigation applications.
“More and more customers are looking for function-critical applications with adaptive, autonomous, and intelligent systems that safely and reliably carry out critical tasks. With the world’s most powerful AI performance from NVIDIA, next-generation autonomous machines can respond to those ever-changing demands,” said Annie Fu, a Product Manager of the AIoT Team at Axiomtek. “At Embedded World 2023, we are going to showcase the AIE900A-AO and the AIE100A-ONX. They are specifically built around the advanced NVIDIA Jetson Orin SOMs, integrating the latest NVIDIA Ampere GPU and deep learning accelerators, delivering an 8x performance boost over the previous generation. Axiomtek’s innovative edge AI embedded systems provides an advanced opportunity to our customers to develop and deploy AI-driven autonomous machines.”
