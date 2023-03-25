Shoplooks Shortlisted for US Partnership Awards 2023 in Two Categories
Shoplooks is a finalist among the nominees for Best Content Partnership and Best Full-Funnel Influencer Campaign.
Pasadena, CA, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shoplooks, a leading performance-based influencer marketing platform, announces that it has been shortlisted for the US Partnership Awards 2023 in two categories: Best Content Partnership and Best Full-Funnel Influencer Campaign. The US Partnership Awards, co-hosted by PerformanceIN and HelloPartner, recognizes individuals, organizations, and technology that build and nurture growth through exceptional affiliate marketing, influencer marketing, and performance-based partnerships.
The Best Content Partnership category seeks to reward a content campaign–whether editorial, affiliate, short or long-form video, content commerce, or creator-based–that effectively delivered conversions or hit KPIs determined by the client. Shoplooks managed a seven-month influencer marketing campaign for Bloomingdale’s, which resulted in total annual sales of over $8.4 million. Other nominees for this category include Avantlink, impact.com & Interparfums Inc., and P.volve & Acceleration Partners.
Shoplooks was also included in the list of finalists for the Best Full-Funnel Influencer Campaign, which rewards a campaign that effectively leveraged creators at all stages of the marketing funnel to deliver on brand goals. In partnership with Neiman Marcus, Shoplooks launched a campaign that brought in $40.3 million in record-breaking sales, demonstrating the impact that influencer marketing can have on a brand's bottom line. Also included in the shortlist were Alka-Seltzer & Linqia, Amazon Music & Acceleration Partners, Sakara & Partnerize, and Inkbox & GRIN.
The complete list of categories and finalists are announced on the official website: www.partnershipawards.com/shortlist
"We are extremely honored to be included in the US Partnership Awards finalists and are grateful for our partnerships with Bloomingdale's and Neiman Marcus," said Susie Zhu, Head of Shoplooks. "Being recognized alongside industry peers whom we hold in the highest regard only renews our confidence that we are on the right track towards our goal to become a globally recognized influencer marketing platform."
Winners of the US Partnership Awards 2023 will be announced at a ceremony to be held on April 3, 2023 in Miami, Florida. This year’s panel of judges features several industry heavyweights including FMTC CEO Brook Schaaf, Adbloom CEO Andrew Abony, and Mattel digital marketing partnerships manager David Brown.
About Shoplooks
Shoplooks is a performance-based influencer marketing platform empowering creators to turn original content into a monetization vehicle and enabling brands to build scalable influencer campaigns with industry-leading ROI.
For more information visit www.shoplooks.com.
