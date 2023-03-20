Future Electronics Showcases Sustainable Innovations at Embedded World 2023
Future Electronics showcased its commitment to sustainability at Embedded World 2023, exhibiting 92 demonstrations and promoting 25 companies on its exhibition stand, with the focus on "Empowering a Greener Future."
Pointe Claire, Canada, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, showcased its commitment to sustainability at Embedded World 2023, the premier event for embedded technologies, held from March 14-16 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center. The company exhibited 92 demonstrations and promoted 25 companies on its beautifully designed exhibition stand, with the focus on "Empowering a Greener Future."
With sustainability at the forefront of the global agenda, Future Electronics highlighted its commitment to environmental stewardship by showcasing a range of cutting-edge solutions in the fields of automotive, industrial, wireless, lighting, and more. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in sustainable technologies, including energy-efficient lighting, advanced sensors for smart buildings, and intelligent transportation systems.
"At Future Electronics, we recognize our responsibility to support the transition to a more sustainable future," said Mark Britton, Marketing and Communications Director at Future Electronics. "Our participation in Embedded World 2023 allowed us to showcase our expertise in sustainable technologies, and we were thrilled to engage with customers and partners who share our commitment to environmental stewardship."
Future Electronics also featured demonstrations from leading semiconductor companies such as NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, and STMicroelectronics, all of which are committed to sustainability and reducing their environmental impact.
"Our focus on sustainability is not only about reducing our environmental footprint, but also about empowering our customers to create a more sustainable future," said Britton. "We are committed to providing our customers with the most innovative and sustainable solutions, and our participation in Embedded World 2023 allowed us to showcase our expertise in this area."
Future Electronics is proud to have participated in Embedded World 2023 and looks forward to continuing its commitment to providing the latest sustainable technology solutions to customers around the world.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
