New Updates Released for “Locker For Whats Chat App” by Systweak Software
The WhatsApp Locker App has been upgraded with new features & improvements.
Jaipur, India, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, makers of practical utilities and security apps for major platforms, releases an improved version of its Android tool – Locker For Whats Chat App. It allows users to lock individual/group chats and the entire app to prevent unauthorized access.
“To ensure that all your private chats remain out of reach from curious onlookers is what we aim with our latest version of Locker for Whats Chat App. The improved biometric lock option keeps your privacy intact in the fastest way. The freshly added ability to message unknown numbers without saving their contact details will surely be valued by a lot of users,” said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Product Manager, Vice-President, Systweak Software.
New features & improvements that are added to the latest version of Locker for Whats Chat App are listed below:
● Enhanced Biometric lock authentication.
● Improved compatibility with the latest Android OS.
● A new tab is added for sending texts on WhatsApp without saving phone numbers.
● Ability to upgrade the app to new versions free of cost.
● Resolved “chat open issue” from notification.
● Resolved the “shortcut chat open” issue for a seamless experience.
● Minor bug fixes.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Systweak Software, expressed, “We’re always striving to make our apps and software better for users & this update is just the latest example of that. Whether it’s texts, shared media files, or voice/video call history, everything remains secure & no one can steal a peek inside. We believe our users will appreciate the improvements we’ve added to the application.”
For more details about Locker for Whats Chat App, please visit the official Google Play Store page:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.lockerforwhatsapp
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 23 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 most promising Microsoft Solutions Providers” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a large user base in North America followed by several countries in Europe and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
