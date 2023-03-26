B&C Moving Joins National Van Lines
National Van Lines welcomes B&C Moving to the team.
Broadview, IL, March 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines is proud to welcome B&C Moving of Aliso Viejo, CA, to their team.
Established in July 1976, B&C Moving has provided quality moving services in Aliso Viejo, CA and the surrounding areas. The company is now under the ownership of Nabor Villa, who started in the moving industry in 2000 as the owner-operator of Villa Transportation. Villa and his wife, Betty Tapia, purchased B&C Moving in 2020 with hopes of growing the company to a full-service intrastate, interstate and storage service.
B&C Moving decided to join the National Van Lines family to provide interstate moving, grow its customer base and be a part of one of the industry’s most reputable and experienced companies. "We are excited to network and learn from National Van Lines, and we expect their support to grow our business," said Villa.
As a family-owned and operated business, B&C Moving is committed to providing reliable, trustworthy, and affordable moving services to its customers.
Looking to the future, B&C Moving's goal is to continue growing as a profitable and trustworthy company.
B&C Moving can be reached at:
http://www.bandcmoving.com
949-472-1131
71 Argonaut
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Contact
Jessica Frank
708-356-5288
www.nationalvanlines.com
