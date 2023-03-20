New Book from Publish Your Purpose, "Aaron the Different," by Etty Burk
New York, NY, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Etty Burk, an organizational psychologist who works with teams and organizations, has published a new children's book titled Aaron The Different: A Story of Courage, Belonging, and Acceptance aimed at teaching children and adults about diversity and inclusion.
The book follows the story of an eight-year-old boy named Aaron who is different from everyone else in his country called Premium on the planet Astron. Aaron's small, round, and green appearance sets him apart from his tall, perfectly purple family and friends, and his classmates tease him and won't play with him. The book takes readers on a journey with Aaron, as he befriends strange and wonderful creatures, the sunmoonies and myrtledockers, who live in the forest and teach him the secrets of the mysterious underground caves and tunnels. When disaster strikes during a school field trip, Aaron is faced with the challenge of his life. Something happens that changes everything, showing Aaron the value of his true inner strength, boosting his confidence, and inspiring the people of Premium forever.
The story serves as a catalyst for important discussions about respect, kindness, and acceptance with children and adults. It emphasizes that we all possess unique skills and talents and have the power to make real positive change. Etty Burk delivers a powerful lesson for people of all ages about diversity and inclusion in Aaron's story. Burk's passion for inclusion resulted in this story of tolerance, belonging, hope, and being unique.
"Children who feel excluded or different will be able to relate to the story's message of acceptance and self-worth," says one early reviewer. "The book's colorful graphics and short chapters help stimulate discussion and reflection. There are insightful questions to promote discussion between a parent and a child or in a classroom. This thought-provoking, uplifting book addresses bullying, being different, acceptance, and inclusion. Great for elementary schools and for any child who feels excluded or different."
Published by Publish Your Purpose under the PYP Academy Press imprint, Aaron The Different is available for purchase at bookstores nationwide and on Bookshop.org. For more information, visit the author's website.
Aaron The Different: A Story of Courage, Belonging, and Acceptance
ISBN: 9781955985826, 978-1955985840
98 pages, 6 x 9, paperback $16.95, hardcover $26.95, and eBook $8.49.
