National Van Lines Welcomes New Agent: Top Notch Moving Services
Top Notch Moving Services of Stafford, VA has joined National Van Lines.
Broadview, IL, March 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines is proud to welcome Top Notch Moving Services of Stafford, VA to our growing family of relocation agents.
Top Notch Moving Services was founded by Rimsey Balthazar in 2017. Balthazar started his moving career in 2008 as a cargo lumper and worked in various positions for a moving company before starting Top Notch Moving Services in 2017.
“I worked as a company man long enough and knew in my heart I was capable of running an organization. I took a leap of faith, and am glad I did!” Balthazar said.
Balthazar built Top Notch Moving Services on a foundation of team building and customer satisfaction. Balthazar says, "I love receiving great feedback from our customers! Knowing our guys are out there making sure the customer has been taken care of from start to finish brings me comfort in knowing we are standing behind our name."
Top Notch Moving Services joined the National Van Lines family in February 2023. Balthazar is confident that joining National Van Lines will take Top Notch Moving to the next level. "I had no intention on joining any van line at first, but National Van Lines shares our core values and is unlike any other van line I’ve dealt with so far," says Balthazar. "The experience and knowledge we will receive from National Van Lines will enhance what we’ve already been doing at Top Notch Moving Services. It’s a game-changer for us."
Balthazar's future goal for Top Notch Moving Services is to become one of the moving industry elites. With its new partnership with National Van Lines, Top Notch Moving Services is well on its way to achieving that goal.
Top Notch Moving Services can be reached at:
http://www.tpnmovers.com
703-570-7464
600 Corporate Dr., Suite 130
Stafford, VA 22554
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Top Notch Moving Services was founded by Rimsey Balthazar in 2017. Balthazar started his moving career in 2008 as a cargo lumper and worked in various positions for a moving company before starting Top Notch Moving Services in 2017.
“I worked as a company man long enough and knew in my heart I was capable of running an organization. I took a leap of faith, and am glad I did!” Balthazar said.
Balthazar built Top Notch Moving Services on a foundation of team building and customer satisfaction. Balthazar says, "I love receiving great feedback from our customers! Knowing our guys are out there making sure the customer has been taken care of from start to finish brings me comfort in knowing we are standing behind our name."
Top Notch Moving Services joined the National Van Lines family in February 2023. Balthazar is confident that joining National Van Lines will take Top Notch Moving to the next level. "I had no intention on joining any van line at first, but National Van Lines shares our core values and is unlike any other van line I’ve dealt with so far," says Balthazar. "The experience and knowledge we will receive from National Van Lines will enhance what we’ve already been doing at Top Notch Moving Services. It’s a game-changer for us."
Balthazar's future goal for Top Notch Moving Services is to become one of the moving industry elites. With its new partnership with National Van Lines, Top Notch Moving Services is well on its way to achieving that goal.
Top Notch Moving Services can be reached at:
http://www.tpnmovers.com
703-570-7464
600 Corporate Dr., Suite 130
Stafford, VA 22554
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a FREE moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Contact
National Van LinesContact
Jessica Frank
708-356-5288
www.nationalvanlines.com
Jessica Frank
708-356-5288
www.nationalvanlines.com
Categories