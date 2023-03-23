Author Jacquelyn M. Smith’s New Book, "Second Chances," is a Thrilling Story of One Innocent Woman Who Finds Herself on the Run from a Terrorist Cell
Recent release “Second Chances,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacquelyn M. Smith, is an edge-of-your-seat story of a woman whose life as an event planner is turned upside down due to a seemingly minor error. She seeks refuge at a Wyoming ranch, only to realize she may never be truly safe.
Galesburg, MI, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Jacquelyn M. Smith has completed her new book, “Second Chances”: a gripping story of a young woman on the run. Smith, who grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan, has always been an avid reader and is adventurous on the page and off. In her retirement, she has sailed the US and British Virgin Islands and taken flying lessons. Her other published novels include “Silver Creek: Jake & Jessica” and its sequel “Silver Creek: Chad & Katie.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Smith’s action-packed story begins when a simple mistake causes event planner Sara to be pursued by a small terrorist cell.
Readers will follow Sara as she is saved from an attempted kidnapping and ends up hiding out in a ranch in Wyoming, outside of a sleepy little town, called Summerville. She thinks she’s safe until a couple of failed attempts on her life get her looking over her shoulder again.
Besides the terrorists who have caught up with her, someone else in Summerville wants Sara dead and gone for their own purposes. Is Sara safe anywhere?
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “Second Chances” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
