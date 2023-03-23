Author Jacquelyn M. Smith’s New Book, "Second Chances," is a Thrilling Story of One Innocent Woman Who Finds Herself on the Run from a Terrorist Cell

Recent release “Second Chances,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacquelyn M. Smith, is an edge-of-your-seat story of a woman whose life as an event planner is turned upside down due to a seemingly minor error. She seeks refuge at a Wyoming ranch, only to realize she may never be truly safe.