Author J.D.’s New Book, "The Journey," is the Compelling Story of the Author's Life and Wrongful Imprisonment and How His Faith Helped Him to Survive It All
Recent release “The Journey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.D., is an engaging autobiographical account of the author's life and the challenges he faced at every turn, including a wrongful conviction of crimes that took forty-six years from him. Through his story, readers will discover the author's journey to prove his innocence and how his faith carried him through the darkest of times.
New York, NY, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.D., who spent forty-six years wrongfully incarcerated, has completed his new book, “The Journey”: a profound memoir detailing the struggles faced by the author as he was wrongfully convicted of crimes he did not commit and detained for nearly five decades, and how his relationship with the Lord helped him at each challenge and obstacle life placed in his path.
“From the 1959 talent contest, 1961 to 1963 honorable Army Military tour of duty, and the 1975 vacation journey in route from North Carolina to New York City to an unlawful Commonwealth of Virginia conviction of [myself] for heinous crimes [I] did not commit,” writes J.D. “But for forty-six years, [I] was exiled to another world that have attempted to steal, ravage, and disfranchise [me] of the inheritance that Jesus Christ the Risen gives to all. When truth reigns, was the question of the innocent until proven guilty relevant in 1975–1976? Or would the reader venture to agree that everyone has the constitutional right to present a defense under Section 1, Amendment 14?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.D.’s captivating tale is inspired by the author’s desire to share his story of God’s transformative grace he experienced from within, and how he fought his unlawful conviction with determination to clear his name. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “The Journey” will leave readers spellbound and desperate for more, right up until its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
