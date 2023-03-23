Author J.D.’s New Book, "The Journey," is the Compelling Story of the Author's Life and Wrongful Imprisonment and How His Faith Helped Him to Survive It All

Recent release “The Journey,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.D., is an engaging autobiographical account of the author's life and the challenges he faced at every turn, including a wrongful conviction of crimes that took forty-six years from him. Through his story, readers will discover the author's journey to prove his innocence and how his faith carried him through the darkest of times.