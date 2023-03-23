Author J. E. Sterken’s New Book, "Killer in the Mist," Follows a Small-Town Deputy Who Must Find the Perpetrator of a Series of Crimes, One of Which Turns Personal
Recent release “Killer in the Mist,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. E. Sterken, is a thrilling story that centers around Deputy Cody McMaster, who is devastated to learn a close friend from high school has been murdered. Now on the hunt to find the killer, Cody will stop at nothing as he works his way through his small town, turning every friend and neighbor into a possible suspect.
Cabot, AR, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J. E. Sterken, who grew up in an air force family and worked in a state correctional facility in California, has completed her new book, “Killer in the Mist”: a gripping mystery that follows a deputy of a small town who is forced to investigate the murder of a high school friend, leading him to treat people he’s known for years as the potential killer.
“Deputy Cody McMaster has spent nine years in the quiet Rooptown Sheriff Department—until a shooting happens in his jurisdiction,” writes Sterken. “A veteran and high school friend is shot on a hunting trip, and Cody has to find his killer. The widow is suspicious while a budding romance with a possible suspect enters into the mix. Cody’s friendships in high school become suspects, witnesses, and victims. He has to interview upstanding citizens although they have been friends their entire lives. He won’t stop until he finds the perpetrator of a string of violent crimes his department has never seen before. The small mountain-ranch community is unsettled and demanding answers. Who are the suspects, and who is the next victim?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J. E. Sterken’s thrilling tale is inspired by the author’s time working in a correctional facility, as well as her time studying criminal justice, which helped her gain insight into the criminal mind and foster an interest in crime itself. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Sterken leads readers on an unforgettable journey where no friends can be trusted, and everyone could be a suspect.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Killer in the Mist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
