Author J. E. Sterken’s New Book, "Killer in the Mist," Follows a Small-Town Deputy Who Must Find the Perpetrator of a Series of Crimes, One of Which Turns Personal

Recent release “Killer in the Mist,” from Newman Springs Publishing author J. E. Sterken, is a thrilling story that centers around Deputy Cody McMaster, who is devastated to learn a close friend from high school has been murdered. Now on the hunt to find the killer, Cody will stop at nothing as he works his way through his small town, turning every friend and neighbor into a possible suspect.