Shawnitha Cooper’s Newly Released "Blossom the Butterfly!" is a Charming Story of Growth and Learning to Surround Oneself with Good Friends
“Blossom the Butterfly!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawnitha Cooper, is a delightful children’s narrative that not only showcases the life cycle of the butterfly, but also encourages young readers in developing confidence, positive friendships, and trust in themselves.
Alexander, AR, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Blossom the Butterfly!”: an uplifting message of God’s love and our inherent worth. “Blossom the Butterfly!” is the creation of published author Shawnitha Cooper, who holds a BA in speech communications, MA in media communications, and MA in management and leadership, she has held multiple positions in leadership, managing and training others to succeed in their careers.
Cooper shares, “As Blossom’s life cycle begins, she learns at an early stage how important it is to surround herself with positive friends who will help her grow in confidence and gain high self-esteem. Throughout her life cycle to become a beautiful and unique creature, Blossom is faced with her fears and insecurities, worrying about what the world may think of her. By grace she is blessed with an amazing friend, Ollie the Owl, who will help her throughout every stage of her life cycle by speaking positive affirmations over her through his faith in God. He teaches her that no matter what the world may through her way, she must trust the process and her faith will bring her through.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawnitha Cooper’s new book pairs vibrant imagery with a heartwarming story for the enjoyment of readers of any age.
Cooper provides a fun and uplifting reading experience within the pages of her flagship children's book.
Consumers can purchase “Blossom the Butterfly!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blossom the Butterfly!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
