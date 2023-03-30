Sam Updike’s Newly Released “The Banished King: Death is Only the Beginning” is a Compelling and Thoughtful Fantasy Adventure
“The Banished King: Death is Only the Beginning,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam Updike, is an exciting allegory that finds a newly risen hero on a path of unexpected challenges in hope of saving the inhabitants of a broken land.
Prairie Grove, AR, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Banished King: Death is Only the Beginning”: a delightful adventure that blends themes from Jesus’s life with compelling action. “The Banished King: Death is Only the Beginning” is the creation of published author, Sam Updike.
Updike shares, “When Michael died, it was just the beginning of his story. A half-elf, half-human outcast at birth, Michael was raised in a secluded village by his loving parents, away from the world that hated him. Then, one day, his village was destroyed, and Michael lost everything. His home, his parents, and even his own life. But death was not final for Michael. A mysterious and powerful entity called the Divine rose him from the dead to accomplish a mighty task.
In the fantasy land of Anathoth, where different races have been taught to hate and distrust each other, Michael must become the hero they desperately need. Even though the land has shunned and mostly forgotten the Divine, Michael must learn to trust Him because a terrifying threat creeps ever closer. An ancient evil from the mountains to the west is coming, bringing death and destruction with it.
Aided by special gifts given to him by the powerful Divine, Michael sets out on a journey where he finds himself in unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory. He meets both allies that he must convince to work together and enemies intent on his destruction. Can Michael overcome the obstacles in his way and convince the land to come together to face the ancient foe? Or will the wickedness that banished the Divine and taught the land to hate each other allow the ancient evil to conquer them all.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam Updike’s new book will delight the imagination as readers reflect on the unexpected hero’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “The Banished King: Death is Only the Beginning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Banished King: Death is Only the Beginning”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
