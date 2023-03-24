Ava Seeback’s New Book, "Christmas Tree," is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Christmas Tree's Big Day as a Couple Begins to Decorate Their Home for Christmas
New York, NY, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ava Seeback, who enjoys spending time outdoors, riding bikes, dancing, and playing softball and basketball with her friends, has completed her most recent book, “Christmas Tree”: a delightful tale that follows a couple as they decorate their home for Christmas, told from the point of view of their beloved Christmas Tree.
After waiting all year in the attic, the titular Christmas Tree is ecstatic to learn that Christmas has finally arrived, meaning it will soon be time to leave its cramped box and be allowed to shine. When the time comes, and the ornaments and lights are hung, all are wowed by the tree’s brilliance as Christmas Day quickly approaches.
Published by Fulton Books, Ava Seeback’s book is an adorable story that readers of all ages can enjoy as they follow along on the tree’s journey to be decorated and displayed, fulfilling its duty. Full of vibrant artwork and a charming ending, Seeback weaves a beautiful tale that is perfect for the Christmas season.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Christmas Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
