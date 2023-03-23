Author Jenny Cory’s New Book, "A Path Less Traveled," Follows the Author as She Chooses the Difficult Choice to Come Out as a Transgender Woman in Her Rural Community
Recent release “A Path Less Traveled,” from Page Publishing author Jenny Cory, is a captivating autobiographical account that details how the author's life was forever changed after coming out as a transgender woman. Facing backlash from her community, friends, and certain loved ones, Cory reveals the sacrifices she was forced to make in order to live her life as her true self.
Mountain Top, PA, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jenny Cory, who was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, and has spent most of her life in the Towanda area, has completed her new book, “A Path Less Traveled”: a powerful memoir that details the author’s coming out as a transgender woman, her transition, and how coming out forever changed her life, forcing her to make difficult choices along the way.
After graduating from Towanda High School, Jenny Cory worked for Ben Franklin stores while pursuing her associates of science in business administration, working her way up to co-manager and later manager while working at multiple locations. Staying very active in the Towanda community, Cory has served in many organizations in different roles such as the Towanda Business Association, a YMCA board member, First Friday co-founder and chair, mayor of Monroeton, co-founder and treasurer of the Downtown Towanda Merchants Association, and co-chair of the first Bradford County Pride Day event in 2016. In 2012, Cory was awarded Bradford County Historian of the year, and currently resides in Allentown, Pennsylvania, presently seeking employment at an inclusive trans friendly company.
“I think we all have our own amazing stories of the challenges and obstacles we’ve had to overcome to become the person we are,” writes Cory. “For me, my story is one of fear, self-loathing, and relationship failures—all while trying to find my way in my life’s journey. I’ve always worried about what people thought of how I looked and how I presented myself. I’m not sure when that started in life, but I know it’s been there as long as I can remember. From a shy boy, who didn’t like to talk, to an awkward teenager to a career in retail, a brief encounter with politics, and a destructive Facebook post. I’ve taken one path after another, trying to find myself and establish a good reputation—only to tear it all back down. This is my story in my words of dealing with the different directions my life has taken and coming out as transgender woman in rural Northeast Pennsylvania.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jenny Cory’s engaging tale is an honest account of what life is like for the author as a transgender woman, and the struggles she continues to face to this day from society for living as she truly is. Compelling and deeply personal, Cory weaves an intimate self-portrait and invites readers to discover her journey and how she is still the kind, caring, and loving person she was before starting her transition.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “A Path Less Traveled” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
