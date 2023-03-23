Author Jenny Cory’s New Book, "A Path Less Traveled," Follows the Author as She Chooses the Difficult Choice to Come Out as a Transgender Woman in Her Rural Community

Recent release “A Path Less Traveled,” from Page Publishing author Jenny Cory, is a captivating autobiographical account that details how the author's life was forever changed after coming out as a transgender woman. Facing backlash from her community, friends, and certain loved ones, Cory reveals the sacrifices she was forced to make in order to live her life as her true self.