Author Valerie Malone’s New Book, "A Civil Unrest," is a Lighthearted Memoir of Her Life as a Liberal Woman from a Large Conservative Family in Rural Missouri

Recent release “A Civil Unrest,” from Page Publishing author Valerie Malone, is a slim yet entertaining satirical reflection on her experience growing up in a small town in southeastern Missouri, where confederate flags fly and liberalism is viewed with suspicion, if not outright hostility. Thought-provoking anecdotes loosely based on real experiences offer a glimpse of Midwestern American life from the 1960s through the present.