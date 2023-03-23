Author Valerie Malone’s New Book, "A Civil Unrest," is a Lighthearted Memoir of Her Life as a Liberal Woman from a Large Conservative Family in Rural Missouri
Recent release “A Civil Unrest,” from Page Publishing author Valerie Malone, is a slim yet entertaining satirical reflection on her experience growing up in a small town in southeastern Missouri, where confederate flags fly and liberalism is viewed with suspicion, if not outright hostility. Thought-provoking anecdotes loosely based on real experiences offer a glimpse of Midwestern American life from the 1960s through the present.
New York, NY, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Valerie Malone, a vagabond at heart who has had the privilege of living and working in different regions and industries throughout the United States has completed her new book, “A Civil Unrest”: a compelling story inspired by her experience working for a rural hospital at the time of its unfortunate closure, a tragedy of epic proportion at a time when the country feels more poised than ever for Civil War.
The tale of a woman on a spiritual quest…
Based loosely on some actual events, a great deal of creative license was taken in order to tell real-life stories and tales of political humor along her journey.
Whether inspired by the artistic muses or just the voices in her head, the result is a work of fictional satire with purpose.
Published by Page Publishing, Valerie Malone’s engrossing book is an entertaining autobiography detailing her formative years in the sixties and seventies and her life as the outspoken liberal in a deep-red corner of rural Missouri.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
