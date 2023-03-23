Author A.R. Fuller’s New Book, "The Waiting World: Book One," is an Electrifying Fantasy Novel That Follows Elsanoka’s Journey Keeping Peace Between Humans and Gods
Recent release “The Waiting World: Book One,” from Page Publishing author A.R. Fuller, introduces Elsanoka, who is part of a community born with the responsibility of maintaining peace between the former gods, known as Eradene, and humanity, whose touch is poisonous to them.
Maugansville, MD, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.R. Fuller has completed her new book, “The Waiting World: Book One”: a captivating fantasy novel about Elsanoka, who walks the delicate line of living in the past and fighting against humanity’s mounting fear of the Eradene, who each control elements ranging from gravity, to time, to even life itself. When a man slays one of these cosmic beings, he gains that being’s powers. Esirio Osarius is imprisoned in an oblong box after slaying countless Eradene, and Elsanoka is charged with keeping him there. During Elsanoka’s journey, her faith in her community and humanity itself is put to the test. As others join her journey, from a duke to a swordswoman, and even the Eradene of present time, she must open her eyes to the truth lurking in the shadows.
Author A.R. Fuller is a budding fantasy and romance author who resides in Western Maryland where she lives with her partner, Ryan, and their three cats.
Fuller writes, “The fires raged—loud, like an unforgiving growl of a beast that tore across the brittle and dry landscape. Its red-and-orange tongues swallowed every building, sending furious black smoke billowing into—what had been that morning—a placid-blue midday. People ran for the docks. Women had scooped up their children and were flying across the grass, coughing and shielding the faces of their offspring. Men and boys ran at their heels, covered in soot and ash.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.R. Fuller’s engaging work invites readers to journey alongside Elsanoka as she fights to discover the truth.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Waiting World: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author A.R. Fuller is a budding fantasy and romance author who resides in Western Maryland where she lives with her partner, Ryan, and their three cats.
Fuller writes, “The fires raged—loud, like an unforgiving growl of a beast that tore across the brittle and dry landscape. Its red-and-orange tongues swallowed every building, sending furious black smoke billowing into—what had been that morning—a placid-blue midday. People ran for the docks. Women had scooped up their children and were flying across the grass, coughing and shielding the faces of their offspring. Men and boys ran at their heels, covered in soot and ash.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.R. Fuller’s engaging work invites readers to journey alongside Elsanoka as she fights to discover the truth.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Waiting World: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories