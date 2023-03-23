Author James C. Bennett’s New Book, "A Life of Rhyme," is a Captivating & Eye-Opening Assortment of Poems Providing a Glimpse Into the Author's Moods & Emotions
Recent release “A Life of Rhyme,” from Page Publishing author James C. Bennett, is a heartfelt and stirring compilation of the author's poems that take readers on an unforgettable journey exploring the author's views and opinions on life, family, and love. Each poem reveals yet another aspect of the author's soul, painting and intimate self-portrait for readers to experience and learn from.
Fort Ann, NY, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James C. Bennett has completed his new book, “A Life of Rhyme”: a gripping and poignant collection of poems written over the course of the author’s life that reflect upon his experiences and the human condition.
Each of Bennett’s poems provide insight into the author’s life, such as the poem, “Own My Heart”, in which he writes, “Struggling with life, || I lost my way. || Somehow, she found me || And brought me back that day. || She dug deep into my soul || And ferreted out || That voice within me || That wanted to shout, || ‘Is there love out there || Or am I all alone?’ || She gave me that love, || And my heart she did own. || Many years of comfort and || Love did we share. || A rescued soul and an || Angel became a pair.”
Published by Page Publishing, James C. Bennett’s enlightening series is spread across eighteen different chapters, each one commenting on a different facet of life and the human condition. Beautifully crafted and thought-provoking, “A Life of Rhyme” is sure to stay with readers long after its conclusion, inviting them to revisit the author’s writings over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Life of Rhyme” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
