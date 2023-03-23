Author James C. Bennett’s New Book, "A Life of Rhyme," is a Captivating & Eye-Opening Assortment of Poems Providing a Glimpse Into the Author's Moods & Emotions

Recent release “A Life of Rhyme,” from Page Publishing author James C. Bennett, is a heartfelt and stirring compilation of the author's poems that take readers on an unforgettable journey exploring the author's views and opinions on life, family, and love. Each poem reveals yet another aspect of the author's soul, painting and intimate self-portrait for readers to experience and learn from.