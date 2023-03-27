Little Shop of Horrors at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents this delectable sci-fi spoof about a man-eating plant, Little Shop Of Horrors, as its next student production.
Featured in the cast are (Talia Baird, Carlsbad; Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Camyn Buchenau, Rancho Peñasquitos; Makena Cardenas, Carlsbad; Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Sophie Espinoza, San Marcos; Addy Ganel, Carmel Valley; Jillian Means, Carlsbad; Michelle Molina-Lopez, Rancho Santa Fe; Victoria Olivares, Tierrasanta; Harvey Parsons, Encinitas; Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Clairmont; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach).
Performances are April 6 through 9th on the mainstage at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 987 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach 92075 with show times at 5:30pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
