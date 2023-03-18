Wicker Park Neighborhood Welcomes Luxo Nail Spa, Focusing on Organic & Safer Product & Practices

Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood welcomes Luxo Nail Spa, a vast 4,000 square foot manicure and pedicure retreat that focuses on organic and non-toxic products, reduced exposure to harmful fumes, and prioritizing hygienic practices and sanitation. Luxo’s grand opening was January 14, 2023 and they currently accept new appointments online, over the phone, or walk-ins.