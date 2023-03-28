SharePass Named Bronze Winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards
SharePass PTY LTD announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and ranking lists, has named SharePass, a Bronze winner in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards.
Melbourne, Australia, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and practical solutions to ensure digital security. The awards cover various categories: risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honour those who have significantly contributed to protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.
“I would like to congratulate all the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards winners for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement inspires others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. My team and I are proud to honour your accomplishments and celebrate your success.”
“I am thrilled to receive the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Award for our commitment to providing our clients with innovative and secure communication solutions. This recognition further validates our mission to protect businesses from the ever-evolving threat of cyber attacks. At SharePass, we are dedicated to helping our clients navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape and providing the tools they need to safeguard their valuable information. We look forward to continuing to lead the industry in secure communication solutions and providing unparalleled service to our clients,” says Yuri Miloslavsky, CEO SharePass.
More than 250 judges from around the world representing a broad spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Leadership Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and the Women In Business Awards®.
About SharePass
SharePass is an AI-driven secure communication platform that enables the sharing and managing confidential information using a web application, extension, or mobile app. The platform utilizes encrypted links transmitted from sender to receiver, along with various settings and flags like expiry restriction, availability, IP restrictions, and a robust filtering funnel (patent pending). SharePass is platform-independent and can be used across existing communication tools. In today’s era of widespread data and identity theft, SharePass helps protect users’ digital privacy and gives them complete control over their shared data.
Don’t risk it, SharePass it.
“I would like to congratulate all the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards winners for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape,” says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement inspires others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. My team and I are proud to honour your accomplishments and celebrate your success.”
“I am thrilled to receive the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Award for our commitment to providing our clients with innovative and secure communication solutions. This recognition further validates our mission to protect businesses from the ever-evolving threat of cyber attacks. At SharePass, we are dedicated to helping our clients navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape and providing the tools they need to safeguard their valuable information. We look forward to continuing to lead the industry in secure communication solutions and providing unparalleled service to our clients,” says Yuri Miloslavsky, CEO SharePass.
More than 250 judges from around the world representing a broad spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, Cybersecurity World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Leadership Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Customer Success Awards, and the Women In Business Awards®.
About SharePass
SharePass is an AI-driven secure communication platform that enables the sharing and managing confidential information using a web application, extension, or mobile app. The platform utilizes encrypted links transmitted from sender to receiver, along with various settings and flags like expiry restriction, availability, IP restrictions, and a robust filtering funnel (patent pending). SharePass is platform-independent and can be used across existing communication tools. In today’s era of widespread data and identity theft, SharePass helps protect users’ digital privacy and gives them complete control over their shared data.
Don’t risk it, SharePass it.
Contact
SharePass Pty. Ltd.Contact
Yuri Miloslavsky
1800 968 324
https://sharepass.com
Yuri Miloslavsky
1800 968 324
https://sharepass.com
Categories