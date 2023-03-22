Surfin’ Chicken Launches Sparks, Nevada Store Inside of Walmart
Guests will experience waves of goodness on Saturday, March 25 during the Sparks store opening celebration event.
Dallas, TX, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Surfin’ Chicken, an innovative, quick service restaurant, announced today the official opening celebration event of the Sparks, Nevada store located at 5065 Pyramid Way (inside Walmart). Offering great-tasting chicken sandwiches, fresh hand cut fries, craveable loaded fries and house made dipping sauces, Surfin’ Chicken Sparks is poised to serve guests seeking a high-quality, value priced alternative to typical fast-food.
“We are pleased to be able to share the Surfin’ Chicken experience with the people of Sparks. Our focus is on delivering high quality food and great guest experiences,” said Saranjeet Bains, Surfin' Chicken's Reno - Sparks franchisee.
The store opening celebration event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Guests will enjoy free fries, Surfin’ Chicken giveaways and special offerings during the event.
About Surfin’ Chicken
Based in Dallas, Texas, Surfin’ Chicken is committed to providing craveable, quality food for people on the go. Surfin’ Chicken is on a mission to earn our place as the customers “local favorite” in the cities we serve.
