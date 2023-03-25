iSunshare DupFiles Genius - Find and Delete Duplicate Files in Windows at Ease
iSunshare DupFiles Genius is the professional duplicate files finder and cleaner for Windows users to find and delete duplicate files quickly and safely.
Florida City, FL, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iSunshare released DupFiles Genius—the Windows duplicate files cleaner for users to scan and delete the duplicates on the Windows computer. This software offers an easy way to clean and remove the duplicate documents, photos, music, videos and etc. within minutes. It can automatically detect all duplicate files on the target location, even on OneDrive.
It is difficult to find duplicate files across folders and drives manually. Also, it is time-consuming to find duplicate files in a folder, drive, or even computer if they have different names. But with iSunshare DupFiles Genius, users can get the duplicate files report in minutes. This software can quickly perform a scan for duplicate files and present users with the accurate report. They can even locate the files to check whether they are the same or not.
“Within clicks, you can find the duplicate photos on Windows computer. This is what we promise,” said John, one of the developers on iSunshare, “This software is designed very straightforward so that everyone can easily handle it. It is available for you to customize the scan settings. You can define the location not to scan, the maximum or minimum size of the files to be scanned, the file type you want to search and so on. By default, it will delete the old copies and keep the new one once you hit on the Delete button.”
iSunshare DupFiles Genius is compatible with all Windows versions and editions. Windows 11 users can easily identify and eliminate the duplicate files with this duplicate files deleter. It is really a great helper to free up space on Windows. Everyone can free download and perform a quick scanning on the target location. But for the users who want to remove all duplicate files, they need to purchase the full version.
This software is sold with an affordable price - $19.95. It comes with the lifetime support and unlimited usage. For more details: https://www.isunshare.com/dupfiles-genius/ .
