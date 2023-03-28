xSuite Will Attend at Three Events of the Upcoming 2023 DigitalCFO Asia Symposium Series
In Singapore, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur, the software vendor will present its software solutions for Accounts Payable (AP) Automation.
Singapore, Singapore, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- xSuite Group, a global leader in SAP-based Procure-to-Pay (P2P) workflows, will attend at three events of the upcoming 2023 DigitalCFO Asia Symposium Series: Singapore (11 May), Manila (13 Jul.) and Kuala Lumpur (12 Oct.). CFOs and Finance Leaders are invited to learn about streamlining Accounts Payable (AP) processes within an SAP environment and lead their organization to greater heights with digital transformation.
The DigitalCFO Asia Symposium Series bring together influential CFOs, Financial Controllers, Finance Directors and other senior finance professionals to discuss about trends, insights and challenges affecting their businesses. Participants will be shown latest technology solutions in the areas of financial planning & analysis, corporate finance, accountancy and other CFO-centric topics – like those from xSuite, one of the leading innovator in optimizing accounts payable and procurement processes.
In Singapore, Manila and Kuala Lumpur, xSuite will showcase its versatile software solutions for incoming invoice processing and how to obtain a holistic solution with digital procurement solutions. xSuite’s standardized rule-based workflows manage both paper and electronic invoices with all common formats and standards worldwide (including InvoiceNow and PEPPOL BIS Billing 3.0, the leading e-invoice format in the EU). The solution component for InvoiceNow received the "Peppol ready" award from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in Singapore.
xSuite combines invoicing with procurement processes in order to streamline P2P-workflows, which can be handled via the xSuite Business Partner Portal. This central platform automates data and document exchange as well as communication with suppliers in the P2P process. Purchasing, accounting, and suppliers exchange all data and documents related to procurement via the portal. It is available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings, and was built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).
For more information regarding 2023 Events – DigitalCFO Asia, visit https://digitalcfoasia.com/2023-events/.
