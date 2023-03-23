Loveforce International Releases Two New Songs, One About the Joy of Love, the Other About the Human Toll of Drug Addiction
On Friday, March 24, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is a love song by Billy Ray Charles. The other is a song about drug addiction by Ami Cannon.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 24th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of them focuses on romantic love. The other focusses on a mother’s heartfelt plea to rescue her daughter from drug addiction’s grip.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Mickey.” The song is in the Indie, Singer Songwriter, and Folk music genres. The instrumentation is sparse, just an acoustic guitar and harmonica. The lyric is on the controversial topic of drug addiction. The lyric focusses on a mother's letter to her drug addicted daughter, who is living on the streets in God knows where, begging her to come home. The topic is difficult but is presented through the perspective of a mother's love.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles, is entitled “All My Life.” It is a love ballad which blends three musical genres, Alternative R&B, Smooth Jazz and Alternative Pop. Lyrically, it focuses on the protagonist professing his love and his deep joy in having found his special someone after a prolonged search. It's a romantic song meant to appeal to the romantic in the listener.
“This week, we are releasing one song which appeals to the romantic in all of us and another that tackles the hard topic of drug addiction,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Billy Ray Charles has created a really powerful love ballad and Ami Cannon has created a song that deals with a difficult subject and presents it in a tender way that provides listeners insight into the human side of the current drug epidemic,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to a many important streaming platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For more information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
