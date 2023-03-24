Loretta B. Randle, M.A.’s Newly Released “Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak” is a Potent Biographical Study
“Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loretta B. Randle, M.A., is a compelling reflection on key moments that have led the author to a life of determined and celebrated faith.
Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak”: a heartfelt message of hope layered within an engaging memoir. “Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak” is the creation of published author Loretta B. Randle, M.A., a dedicated mother of one adult son and grandmother of three.
Randle shares, “Grandmothers are God’s super weapon! At age sixty-seven, Loretta B. Randle, M.A., received her master of arts in global urban leadership with an emphasis in servant leadership from Bakke Graduate University. Loretta is a licensed minister of New Visions Christian Fellowship Church. She established the outreach ministry of When 1000 Grandmother’s Pray Prayer Advocacy. After returning from a missions trip from India, Loretta organized the Children’s Prayer Initiative. She has over forty years of passionate community transformation activistism and child advocacy service.
“Today, at age of seventy-four, Loretta B. Randle serves as an innovator of Christian community development initiatives. She shares wisdom in various volunteer leadership roles in community based and faith-based local, national and global contexts.
“Loretta is in continuous state of submission to the transforming work of the Spirit of God to renew and inspire her servants calling. Loretta offers personal discipleship coaching, professional character strength coaching, and provides contemplative prayer and wellness practices for the busy and helping professional through Lead Well Initiative.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loretta B. Randle, M.A.’s new book will captivate the spirit as readers journey through a series of deeply impactful life experiences.
Randle shares in hopes of encouraging others to find and nurture the fulfilling relationship with God that has carried her through some of her most challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Randle shares, “Grandmothers are God’s super weapon! At age sixty-seven, Loretta B. Randle, M.A., received her master of arts in global urban leadership with an emphasis in servant leadership from Bakke Graduate University. Loretta is a licensed minister of New Visions Christian Fellowship Church. She established the outreach ministry of When 1000 Grandmother’s Pray Prayer Advocacy. After returning from a missions trip from India, Loretta organized the Children’s Prayer Initiative. She has over forty years of passionate community transformation activistism and child advocacy service.
“Today, at age of seventy-four, Loretta B. Randle serves as an innovator of Christian community development initiatives. She shares wisdom in various volunteer leadership roles in community based and faith-based local, national and global contexts.
“Loretta is in continuous state of submission to the transforming work of the Spirit of God to renew and inspire her servants calling. Loretta offers personal discipleship coaching, professional character strength coaching, and provides contemplative prayer and wellness practices for the busy and helping professional through Lead Well Initiative.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loretta B. Randle, M.A.’s new book will captivate the spirit as readers journey through a series of deeply impactful life experiences.
Randle shares in hopes of encouraging others to find and nurture the fulfilling relationship with God that has carried her through some of her most challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories