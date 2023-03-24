Loretta B. Randle, M.A.’s Newly Released “Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak” is a Potent Biographical Study

“Reflections of a Radical Servant Leader: Courage to Let Your Life Speak,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loretta B. Randle, M.A., is a compelling reflection on key moments that have led the author to a life of determined and celebrated faith.