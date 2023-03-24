Dr. B. Sky’s Newly Released "Serving Heroes" is an Impactful Memoir That Shares the Realities of Serving in the Military and Serving Veterans in Need
“Serving Heroes,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. B. Sky, is a thoughtful and emotionally charged look into the author’s personal experiences as a physician serving within the Department of Veterans Affairs.
New York, NY, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Serving Heroes”: a potent look into the daily truths of many of our nations heroes. “Serving Heroes” is the creation of published author Dr. B. Sky, a devoted wife with a passion for serving others.
Dr. Sky shares, “Dr. Lori Drumm pays tribute to the veterans she served as a primary care physician working for the Department of Veterans Affairs in her newest book, 'Serving Heroes.' Her original two books, Oh, the Things They Like to Hide and Slaying the Giant, Uncovering the Things They Like to Hide, written under the name Dr. B. Sky, focused on the challenges of applying opioid safety initiatives at the VA. 'Serving Heroes' focuses on why she strove to make positive changes in an often-formidable health-care environment.
“Dr. Drumm writes about the relationships she developed and nurtured with the patients she cared for at VA facilities in Ohio, Iowa, and Indiana. Veterans eagerly invited Dr. Lori Drumm to speak at community events, ride on veteran floats in Pro Football Hall of Fame parades, and participate, guide, and care for veterans on CAK Honor Flights to Washington, DC. She partnered with Pegasus Farm to initiate a therapeutic horseback riding and driving program for veterans. Additionally, Dr. Drumm enjoyed interviewing veterans as a Library of Congress historian, documenting the lives of heroes who served our country valiantly. As a veteran and physician, Dr. Drumm’s patients frequently extended invitations to her, which she wholeheartedly accepted. She cherished each unique experience, capturing them with photographs she shares in her book.
“In Serving Heroes, Dr. Lori Drumm recounts memories, letters, photographs, experiences, and more to celebrate the lives of veterans she had the privilege to serve. Dr. Lori loved her patients and, in return, felt loved. Her career working for the Department of Veterans Affairs, although tumultuous during her later leadership years, proved to be victorious upon reflection. She remained faithful to God in giving Him all the glory while giving her all to patients and staff members who accepted the vital mission: serving heroes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. B. Sky’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and stir the spirit as readers consider the impact just one determined voice can make.
Consumers can purchase “Serving Heroes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Serving Heroes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
