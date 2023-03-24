Edward Mitchell Jr.’s Newly Released “Having Faith Is Fun” is an Encouraging Message of the Power and Resiliency One Can Find in Unwavering Faith
“Having Faith Is Fun,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward Mitchell Jr., is thought-provoking discussion of faith and holding fast through times of struggle that draws from personal experiences and reflection.
Crestview, FL, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Having Faith Is Fun”: a potent reminder of the need to be present and active in one’s spiritual journey. “Having Faith Is Fun” is the creation of published author, Edward Mitchell Jr., a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who served with the US Army as an Eye Specialist and Professional Optician and is now retired.
Ed shares, “Having faith is fun, and it really is just that—fun! When you realize that faith has all the answers to your situation, why would you live in fear? When you live in fear, your fear is your faith, and you believe what fear says. We have all been given a measure of faith not to hold on to but to use. Faith is an action word, which requires action to reap the rewards of answered prayers of those things hoped for. Believing when we pray powers our faith. In the book of James, he reminds us that 'faith without works is dead' (James 2:20 KJV). As time goes by, our measure of faith, which we should be using whether it’s the mustard seed or something greater, would grow over time into a mustard tree (Matthew 21:34–37). No one should have the same measure of faith they were given at birth. Babies don’t know anything about faith, but there is a mechanism in place that when a baby cries, attention comes. It’s the same with our faith: when it is used, it brings God’s attention to our situation. So as you see, having faith is fun. Faith already has the answer to whatever you’re going through. Try having fun with faith, and you’ll see and notice the difference in your trials. Let go of fear and grab your faith because having faith is fun when you use it and believe it!
“What I noticed is the power that faith produces from one trial to another. Faith grows. It should not be the same faith you used when you were younger. Faith doesn’t stay the same. It changes, it grows. It is sad when I hear someone say, 'I have mustard seed faith after going through many trials.' Faith is a seed that is meant to grow bigger and better with every trial. Faith makes you a winner. Real faith never fails. Make faith your friend and fear your enemy. You will see the difference in the results.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward Mitchell Jr.’s new book will lift the spirits of those in need of God’s comforting grace.
Ed shares in hope of aiding others in their path of personal and spiritual growth and healing and peace for Now Faith Is!
Consumers can purchase “Having Faith Is Fun” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Having Faith Is Fun,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
