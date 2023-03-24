Hannah Louise’s Newly Released "Bread Crumbs from God’s Table" is an Enjoyable Selection of Key Scripture Meant to Inspire and Empower
“Bread Crumbs from God’s Table,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hannah Louise, offers a helpful resource for anyone seeking to find encouragement in the pursuit of understanding God’s word.
New York, NY, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bread Crumbs from God’s Table”: an easy to digest portion of helpful, uplifting Bible study. “Bread Crumbs from God’s Table” is the creation of published author, Hannah Louise.
Hannah Louise shares, “Have you ever felt lost, missing something inside, or as if your soul is starving? 'You eat but are not satisfied. You drink but are still thirsty. You put clothes on but cannot keep warm' (Haggai 1:6). Have you ever wanted to know God, sought out to have a personal relationship with Him somehow, then looked at the Holy Bible and felt overwhelmed at the thought of reading it? 'Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest' (Matthew 11:28). This is a collection of the Holy Bible put together to allow you an opportunity to get to know God personally, one bread crumb at a time. This book is full of bread crumbs meant to feed your heart and soul and make a trail to lead lost sheep out of the darkness and into the light of God’s love. 'I am the Good Shepherd; I know my own sheep. My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life' (John 10:14, 27).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Louise’s new book will aid believers both new and established through helpful, concise biblical passages.
Hannah Louise shares in hope of offering a helpful hand to anyone struggling to feel connected to their faith or overwhelmed by the significance of attempting to read the bible in its entirety.
Consumers can purchase “Bread Crumbs from God’s Table” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bread Crumbs from God’s Table,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hannah Louise shares, “Have you ever felt lost, missing something inside, or as if your soul is starving? 'You eat but are not satisfied. You drink but are still thirsty. You put clothes on but cannot keep warm' (Haggai 1:6). Have you ever wanted to know God, sought out to have a personal relationship with Him somehow, then looked at the Holy Bible and felt overwhelmed at the thought of reading it? 'Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest' (Matthew 11:28). This is a collection of the Holy Bible put together to allow you an opportunity to get to know God personally, one bread crumb at a time. This book is full of bread crumbs meant to feed your heart and soul and make a trail to lead lost sheep out of the darkness and into the light of God’s love. 'I am the Good Shepherd; I know my own sheep. My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life' (John 10:14, 27).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hannah Louise’s new book will aid believers both new and established through helpful, concise biblical passages.
Hannah Louise shares in hope of offering a helpful hand to anyone struggling to feel connected to their faith or overwhelmed by the significance of attempting to read the bible in its entirety.
Consumers can purchase “Bread Crumbs from God’s Table” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bread Crumbs from God’s Table,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories