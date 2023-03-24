Angela Rawlings, PhD’s New Book, “My Soldier and I,” is a Charming Story of a Young Boy Who is Inspired to Help Others by an American Soldier Stationed on His Island
Madison, AL, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Angela Rawlings, PhD, who retired from the United States Army after thirty-one years of service to the rank of Command Sergeant Major and completed her PhD while on active duty, has completed her most recent book, “My Soldier and I”: a delightful story that explores how a group of children have had their lives positively impacted by American soldiers stationed on their island.
“This book talks about a soldier who is stationed abroad, inspiring and empowering less fortunate children by giving hope,” writes Rawlings. “‘My Soldier and I’ shows the empathy of a soldier who demonstrates selfless service by empowering, sharing, and caring for children on an island. This soldier meets a little boy who he inspires and now wants to become a soldier. This book is an amazing and uplifting story of sacrifice soldiers make and their undying efforts to help mankind. It helps us to understand some of the things soldiers often do other than fighting wars. There are simple but powerful messages in this book from soldiers who go far and beyond the call of duty to make a difference around the world. This book highlights America's best who often find themselves giving hope where hope seems nonexistent, empowering children to be all they can be, and igniting their curiosity. Soldiers never see these children after their tour of duty but leave a lasting impression on them. This book serves as an inspiration to others to make a difference in a child's life and is part of a children's series. The next book entitles, ‘Be All You Can Be.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Angela Rawlings, PhD’s book is inspired by the author’s own time in the US Army, and her experiences in helping children all over the world. With vibrant artwork to help bring her story to life, “My Soldier and I” is a fascinating tale that is sure to encourage readers of all ages to help children whenever they can and recognize the important work that soldiers do.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Soldier and I” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
