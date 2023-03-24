Ronald Wagner’s New Book, "Which One Are You," is a Spellbinding Account of the Author's Life That Explores the Struggles and Challenges He and His Family Endured
Ocean Shores, WA, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ronald Wagner, who resides on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, not far from where the Ice Age–old glaciers once lay, has completed his most recent book, “Which One Are You”: a profound memoir detailing the author’s life from his upbringing on the family farm with his beloved twin brother, and the many trials and adventures they both experienced that forever shaped the men they would become.
Ronald was born a country farm boy, along with twin Roger, into a family of seven kids, being the youngest, in the Pacific Northwest in Centralia, Washington. They ventured and explored the woods, river, and slough bottoms of the one hundred acres where they lived in the far corner of their grandpa’s dairy farm. Growing up was fun having a twin as a best friend, and they adopted who would become their dearest friend, Good Golly. They won a lotto that they could have lived without, and they had to be farmed out to their older siblings and live out of a camper before their world would change forever.
“This story was told with every intention of being honest, to the best of my ability, with the recollections and remembrances of all events and stories told between Roger, Walt, and me (the author),” writes Wagner. “It is written with respect to all characters, fiction or nonfiction, and all situations that were played out. My life journey will reflect on trials, tribulations, hardships, misfortunes, confrontations, accidents, death, and mystery. It will also reflect the fulfillment of happiness above everything and those current relationships as well as the ones that may seem over, which doesn’t mean they’re dead, simply that they aren’t growing.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ronald Wagner’s book is a captivating tale that is sure to take readers on an unforgettable journey as they witness how the author and his family overcome countless trials and obstacles life placed on their path. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Wagner crafts an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with his readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Which One Are You” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
