Author Wanda J. Lowery’s New Book, "We Are Fivey," Explores How the Author's Ancestors, Who Endured Hate and Violence, Continued to Persevere Across Five Generations

Recent release “We Are Five: The Five Generations of Wanda Jean Lowery,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wanda J. Lowery is a powerful tale that recounts the incredible accomplishments made by the author's family over the course of five generations, despite the ongoing struggles they faced from a society that was opposed to their very survival and successes.