Author Sid Spurgeon’s New Book, "Rivers, Pickups, and Friends," Follows Three Childhood Friends Who Find Their Lives Interconnected Through Every Step of Their Lives
Recent release “Rivers, Pickups, and Friends,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sid Spurgeon, is the fascinating story of a lifelong friendship between three men from the same hometown, who find themselves inseparable from each other's lives. Bonded together from childhood and through college until adulthood, they'll discover just how strong their friendship is when the time is right.
Bend, OR, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sid Spurgeon has completed his new book, “Rivers, Pickups, and Friends”: a poignant story of three men from the same hometown connected by their lifelong friendship and common love of steelhead fishing.
“Rivers, Pickups, and Friends” is the first novel of Sid Spurgeon, a retired social studies teacher who taught and coached in three different high schools in Oregon from 1973 to 2006. His first real job after graduating from high school was with the U.S. Forest Service on fire-suppression crews. He went from “ground pounder” to smokejumper in the early 1970s, which, according to the author, was “the best job he ever had.”
“Tim Nicholas, Bob Farley, and Gary Jenkins grew up together in a small neighborhood in Pendleton, Oregon,” writes Spurgeon. “Tim and Bob were eight years old when they met, and Gary came later, an annoying pest who was four years younger and wouldn’t leave Tim and Bob alone. They finally grew tired of shooing him away.
“They enrolled in college, got an education, and returned to their hometown because that’s where they wanted to live. In Pendleton, they were adults and soon were adults with jobs, wives, and children. Each man worked hard and was respected by their community. They weren’t famous or flashy, just honest and friendly.
“Instead of being connected by sports as they were when they were kids, they were connected by steelhead fishing, the big brawling fish that swim from the Pacific Ocean into the Umatilla River to spawn.”
Spurgeon continues, “When the three men reached retirement age, they still fished and camped. Life was good, until it wasn’t. One of them had to be the first to die. Bob’s story is sad, but he was surrounded by good friends and a compassionate wife. They made sure Bob wouldn’t be alone in his final ordeal. Bob’s story was not a test of friendship. Instead, it was an affirmation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sid Spurgeon’s stirring tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey to witness the incredibly heartfelt bond between three men, whose lives have been forever intertwined since childhood. Partly inspired by the author’s real-life experiences, “Rivers, Pickups, and Friends” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, staying with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Rivers, Pickups, and Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
