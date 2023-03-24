Author Sid Spurgeon’s New Book, "Rivers, Pickups, and Friends," Follows Three Childhood Friends Who Find Their Lives Interconnected Through Every Step of Their Lives

Recent release “Rivers, Pickups, and Friends,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sid Spurgeon, is the fascinating story of a lifelong friendship between three men from the same hometown, who find themselves inseparable from each other's lives. Bonded together from childhood and through college until adulthood, they'll discover just how strong their friendship is when the time is right.