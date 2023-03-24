Author Elder Willie Foster’s New Book, "A Collection of Theological Essays," Inspires All Readers to Dig Deeper & Further Into God’s Word to Learn More About Themselves
Recent release “A Collection of Theological Essays,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elder Willie Foster, is a book of essays that includes some theological work of the author while studying at the Bible Centre of Rochester and Syracuse.
Memphis, TN, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elder Willie Foster, who earned his Bachelor of Arts in Africana studies at San Francisco State University in May 2008, has completed his new book, “A Collection of Theological Essays”: an interesting collection of essays that offer thought-provoking words designed to encourage readers at all levels.
He sincerely prays that everyone who reads this book will be blessed and enlightened through the words on these pages. It is also his hope that the reader develops the desire to dig deeper and further into God’s Word. Between these pages, the readers will find topics such as the following:
1. The black church: a brief look at the black church from the Trans-Atlantic slave trade era to the modern black church.
2. Peter’s denial: a look at Peter’s frailties and growth.
3 and 4. New Testament Gospels I and II: a brief look at the gospels and their characters.
5. Peter and Paul: a survey of the dedication of Peter and Paul.
6. A comparison of Abraham and Lot: a survey of who these men were, their weaknesses and strengths.
7. Law of first mention: a look at how this law plays out in Scripture.
8. The universal God: an overview of atheism, evolution, polytheism, and materialism versus God the Creator.
9. The doctrine of salvation: a brief look at some aspects and concepts of salvation.
10. Who is Jesus: a look at the deity of Christ.
11. The Holy Spirit: an introduction to the Holy Spirit.
12. St. John’s Seven Signs: a review of the seven miracles in the book of Saint John.
13. Justification: our doorway to the kingdom of God.
14. Effective leadership: a few things every believer should know.
15. Esther: the move of God: a brief look at a book that does not mention God’s name or prayer.
16. The sacrificial offering system: the significance of blood to man’s reconnection with God.
17. There is a war going on: a brief look at how sin entered the universe and earth and the believer’s tools to win in spiritual warfare.
18. Exegesis on the Lord’s Prayer: a discussion concerning the Lord’s prayer.
19. Exegesis prayer: man’s communication with God, sermon outline.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Elder Willie Foster’s engaging work encourages readers to learn about the religious systems at work and other religious persuasions.
Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase “A Collection of Theological Essays” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
