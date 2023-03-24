Author David McElwee’s New Book, "My Afterlife" Combines the Sorrowful and Lighthearted in a Poignant Tale Exploring the Human Condition and One Life's Larger Impact
Recent release “My Afterlife,” from Newman Springs Publishing author David McElwee, is a fascinating story that centers around the life of Skeeter McGee, a young man whose short life ends up having a profound effect on those he met long after his passing. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, "My Afterlife" will take readers on an unforgettable journey and stay with them long after its conclusion.
Elizabethtown, PA, March 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David McElwee, who earned an MS in clinical psychology from the University of La Verne and has dedicated his career to building bridges past barriers in supporting people living with developmental disabilities, has completed his new book, “My Afterlife”: a stirring tale that reveals how the choices and unexpected death of a young man forever changes the course of four of his best high school friends.
“‘My Afterlife’ will appeal to mature readers fascinated in the beauty of subtle changes like dandelions appearing or the glee when drinking a milkshake while acutely aware of life’s unpleasantries,” writes McElwee. “Skeeter McGee shares this intrigue and trepidation with the reader as a small-town genius whose life is truncated minutes before he’s to graduate as valedictorian.
“During his brief life, curiosity leads Skeeter to identify events and decisions guiding him to those he loves, including a merry-go-round ride resulting in lifelong friendships, a curious connection with a maternalistic junkman, and a simple decision resulting in his own death. However, that morning, he rides his bicycle book bag to deliver gifts to his four best friends.
“Years later, three of these gifts (the drumsticks, skeleton keys, and scapular) are instrumental in saving the life of its recipient during adulthood. The fourth, a pair of yellow earrings, sparks an odyssey in which a young woman from a distant city is thrust into an unexpected life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David McElwee’s engaging tale tethers tragic events and humorous situations to complex human experiences such as faith, death, and social complications encountered by each as time passes during their journey. Through experiencing “My Afterlife,” readers will be encouraged to reflect on their own life, shaped by important and unimportant events alike, leading them to ask, “What if…?”
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “My Afterlife” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
