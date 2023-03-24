Author David McElwee’s New Book, "My Afterlife" Combines the Sorrowful and Lighthearted in a Poignant Tale Exploring the Human Condition and One Life's Larger Impact

Recent release “My Afterlife,” from Newman Springs Publishing author David McElwee, is a fascinating story that centers around the life of Skeeter McGee, a young man whose short life ends up having a profound effect on those he met long after his passing. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, "My Afterlife" will take readers on an unforgettable journey and stay with them long after its conclusion.